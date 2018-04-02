SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County Library fans can help celebrate national Library Month by donating nonperishable food items to receive a fine waiver of up to $5 per library card.

Donation barrels are available at all Salt Lake County libraries through the end of April, except the Taylorsville Library, which is closed for maintenance. The waiver is good for existing fines only.

In addition, patrons are invited to stop by their local branch, take a photo and share it on social media to let others know how the library has transformed them.

Photos should be posted using the hashtag #SLCoLibraryFan.