We need to change personal behavior regarding cellphone usage while driving. And, unfortunately, to affect the kind of change necessary, we need harsh punitive laws to make the needed change. Roadside litter in the 1950s and 1960s was much worse than it is today. Due to extremely high fines and mass education, our roads are, albeit not free from litter, much better than they were. In order to change cellphone usage while driving, we need a mandatory $1,000 fine and 30 days in jail for cellphone usage while driving.

I had a near-miss on 1-15 last week when a driver in stop-and-go traffic decided to cross from the leftmost non-car-pool lane crossing the double white lines in to the free-flowing car-pool lane while talking on his cellphone. If there hadn't been a wider-than-normal shoulder to the left of the car-pool lane, the survivors of this near-miss would be having this conversation in court, charging the negligent driver with vehicular manslaughter. Fortunately, I was able to swerve to miss the self-centered driver whose impatience outweighed his respect for human life.

We have the right to use a cellphone. We have the privilege to drive a car. We do not have the right to do both simultaneously.

David Wall

Herriman