My grandson didn't want to go to school last week because he heard rumors and was told bathroom walls had threats of gun violence at his school. It may have been a prank, but what can you do today to assure him and his classmates they have nothing to worry about?

The fact that nothing has been done to prevent gun violence and AR-15s being given to men who should never have been allowed to buy them is proof lawmakers were not thinking of the trauma and stress children live with today. Several years they have had to cope with it. I applaud the protests and the articulate voices of the wonderful students who decided to take a stand and make a change. Hear them. Hear me.

Does the NRA have all our representatives in their pockets? We need change in Utah, not more cronyism. Where is the moral majority in Utah? Are they dying off with the baby boomers? Make meaningful changes in the laws. Don't let my 6-year-old granddaughter go to kindergarten behind locked doors with a gun-toting teacher. That is not the answer. It smacks of anarchy. I urge our Sen. Mike Lee and Sen. Orrin Hatch with Rep. Chris Stewart to make meaningful changes in the laws — laws that assure dozens of innocents will not lose their lives in the days, months or years to come.

Serena Little

Salt Lake City