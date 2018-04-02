SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of stabbing his father multiple times has been charged with murder.

Warren Richard Phelps, 38, of South Salt Lake, was charged with the first-degree felony on Monday in 3rd District Court.

On March 19, police were called to 2757 S. 300 East on a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, Phelps told them his father "was in the bedroom, probably dead," according to charging documents.

Richard Phelps, 65, was discovered in the bedroom and pronounced dead at the scene.

Warren Phelps told police that his father was in his room with the door locked "and they argued through the door," the charges state. He then got a knife from the kitchen, kicked the door open, "stabbed his father several times," and returned the knife to its case in the kitchen, according to court records.

South Salt Lake police previously stated the two were reportedly arguing over a TV.

From 1999 to 2001, Warren Phelps was charged in several cases with misdemeanor crimes, including mischievous conduct, arson, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief, according to court records. Court records show in at least one case he was ordered to get a mental health evaluation.

Free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic violence is available 24/7 at 1-800-897-LINK (5465) or visiting udvc.org.