SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Board of Regents has named Weber State University administrator Norm Tarbox as interim president of WSU, effective May 1.

Tarbox, Weber State's vice president of administrative services since 2002, will return to his current role once the board of regents completes the presidential search and the new president is in place.

In January, WSU President Charles A. Wight announced he would step down because he is a finalist in other university president searches. A new president is expected to be in place by the end of the year.

The regents appointed Tarbox as interim president during its meeting in St. George on Friday.

"Dr. Tarbox is the longest-serving vice president at Weber State University and has experienced several administrative changes during his time at the institution. He is well prepared to serve Weber State in this role, and the board is confident he will successfully shepherd Weber State through this transition. We appreciate his dedication to the long-term success of the institution," regents Chairman Dan Campbell said in a prepared statement.

He previously served in the Utah System of Higher Education as associate commissioner for finance and facilities from 2000 to 2002 and assistant commissioner from 1996 to 2000.

Tarbox earned a doctorate degree in educational leadership and policy from the University of Utah. He holds two degrees from Brigham Young University, a master of business administration and a bachelor's degree in communications. He also received an associate degree from Snow College.

