SALT LAKE CITY — Organizers for the Wasatch Speakers Series have announced the lineup for the second season, which will be presented once again by Intermountain Healthcare.

This year’s speaker’s include former FBI Director James Comey; science advocate and educator Bill Nye; former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright; investigative journalist and author Bob Woodward; Julia Gillard, the first

female prime minister of Australia; deep-sea explorer Robert Ballard; and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

“When we set out on this endeavor, we did so with the mission to bring some of the most highly accomplished people in their fields to Utah; providing them with a platform to share a greater awareness and a broader understanding of new, and sometimes controversial, ideas,” said Gary Lauer, co-founder of the event. “We wanted the audience to be both intellectually stimulated and inspired by the speakers and their thought-provoking messages and insightful appeals from the stage.”

The Wasatch Speakers Series is held October through March at Abravanel Hall and is a subscription-based series. First season subscribers have first right of renewal. Remaining ticket packages will be available for purchase starting May 15 at wasatchspeakers.com for more information.