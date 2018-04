SALT LAKE CITY — Dave & Buster’s, a restaurant and entertainment complex scheduled to open at The Gateway in May, is looking to fill more than 250 positions.

Job openings include servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs and more.

The company offers a comprehensive benefits package for a number of positions, including medical, dental, vision and a 401(k).

Interested candidates should complete an online application at daveandbusters/careers.