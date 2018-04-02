Here’s a look at the news for April 2.

LDS Church retires home and visiting teaching programs

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Sunday that it will construct seven new temples and retired the faith’s practice of home and visiting teaching, according to the Deseret News.

The LDS Church will launch a new “ministering” concept, which will be more flexible than the previous concept.

Young women from 14 to 18 years old will participate in the “ministering” concept, too.

"We have made the decision to retire 'home teaching' and 'visiting teaching' as we have known them," LDS Church President Russell M. Nelson said. "Instead, we will implement a newer, holier approach to caring and ministering to others. We will refer to these efforts simply as ministering."

LDS general conference: Everything you need to know

Ricky Rubio drops 23 in Utah win over Wolves

The Utah Jazz defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday afternoon, 121-97, according to the Deseret News.

Ricky Rubio, who previously played for Minnesota, led the way in scoring for the Jazz, putting up 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Rubio scored six 3-pointers, one shy of his career high.

“The playoff race, I know it’s a huge game, and I was being smart, and I know that the team needs me, but this game was huge,” Rubio said. “I’ve been feeling comfortable for the last couple months, filled with a lot of confidence, and playing here was emotional but at the same time I knew it was a huge game so I focused myself to really have a big game.”

Chinese space lab crashes into Earth

China’s Tiangong-1 space lab crashed into Earth on Sunday evening, NPR reported.

The spacecraft fell into the South Pacific Ocean after spending years falling out of its original orbit.

The bus-sized craft remained relatively harmless in is fall.

"The Chinese space agency had originally planned to bring the lab back in a more controlled way," NPR reporter Rebecca Hersher told NPR in an interview. "But after it stopped functioning in 2016, they decided to let it fall to earth on its own."

A look at the startup Neighbor

A Utah company hopes to become the Airbnb of storage and space, according to the Deseret News.

The Neighbor company is working to build a bridge between those who need space those who have it. However, the company wants to use “tools like machine learning and augmented reality to become the most convenient, safe and flexible storage solution there is,” according to the Deseret News.

The Utah startup, which is only a year in existence, wants to excel in the shared business economy like other businesses such as Uber, Lyft and Airbnb.

Neighbor co-founder and CEO Joseph Woodbury believes they’ll get there.

"We definitely have advantages over some of the other established sharing economy businesses," Woodbury said. "If you think about it, there's nothing easier than making money from a space you have available in your garage, basement or side yard. Uber and Lyft makes you come to work and drive and even Airbnb hosts have to leave their homes or have clean up between guests."

