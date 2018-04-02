SALT LAKE CITY — LoveLoud Festival, the music festival launched last year by Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds, is returning to Utah this summer.

Last year’s inaugural festival was held at Brent Brown Ballpark in Orem and drew more than 17,000 attendees. This year’s festival, scheduled for July 28, will be held at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, it was announced on Monday.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 6 at 10 a.m. on smithstix.com.

Briana Scroggins, For the Deseret News Michael McLean performs with his son, Jeff, during the LoveLoud Festival at Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. The festival returns to Utah on July 28 at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

Reynolds launched the festival and its corresponding nonprofit LoveLoud Foundation to raise funds for LGBTQ groups and foster a more loving and accepting environment for LGBTQ individuals. According to a press release, proceeds from this year’s festival will go toward national and local LGBTQ charities, including Encircle, The Trevor Project and the Tegan and Sara Foundation.

“We at LoveLoud are determined to help create a more loving and accepting environment for them, while also hoping to raise more than $1 million for local and national LGBTQ+ charities,” Reynolds said in the press release.

Monday’s announcement also included details about the festival’s lineup. Imagine Dragons, Zedd, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, Grace VanderWaal, Neon Trees’ Tyler Glenn, Vagabon and A.W. are all scheduled to perform. Stand up comedian, actor and writer Cameron Esposito will also perform and emcee the event.