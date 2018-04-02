DENVER — College scholarships have been awarded to 26 high school seniors in Utah through the Daniels Fund, created by cable TV pioneer Bill Daniels.

The list includes Meredith Kay Sorensen, Altamont High School; Hannah Rose Johnson, Ben Lomond High School; Talya Janae Hill, Clearfield High School; Nolan Dimitrius Porras, Dixie High School; Shaelynn Erica Heaton, Kanab High School; Betsy Josephine Johnson, Layton High School; Emma Lei Thurman, Millard High School; Elizabeth Anne Williams, Ogden High School; Daniel Borba and Josee Colleen Keetch, Orem High School; Angel Moises Lopez, Park City High School; Brylee Shirley, Payson High School; Cameo Sophia Lindgren, Piute High School.

Also, Hadley Rose Brockbank and Catalina Virginia Valdez, Provo High School; Toni Dawn Brown, Richfield High School; Brayden Cook, Brennan William Cook and Riley John Lewis, Salem Hills High School; Zachary Jason Bagley, South Sevier High School; Max Joseph Brown, Success Academy; Brycen Adam Cheney, Success DSU; Joaquin Zavala, The Waterford School; Tanner Scott Frahm, Timpanogos High School; Alex Christian Hansen, Utah County Academy of Sciences; and Bryce Oliver Klingonsmith, Westlake High School.

Daniels Scholars may attend any accredited nonprofit college or university in the United States, and the program covers the expenses that remain after all other scholarships and financial aid have been applied.

In all, 238 scholarships were handed out to students from Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.