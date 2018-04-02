WEST VALLEY CITY — Police say a West Valley woman was carjacked Sunday while sitting in her own driveway.

About 11 p.m., a 26-year-old woman arrived home near 7000 West and 3900 South. She sat in her car for a short time with the engine running when she was approached by four or five men dressed in black with bandanas covering their faces, said West Valley police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku.

One of the men had a handgun, she said. The group ordered the woman to get out of her car and then demanded her wallet, which she told them was already in the car, Vainuku said.

The woman complied with the group's demands. The men then drove off in her red 2006 Pontiac G6, Vainuku said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 801-840-4000.