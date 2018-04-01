President Russell M. Nelson on Sunday announced that seven new temples will be built, inspiring a number of reactions from people on Twitter.
The temples will be built in Salta, Argentina; Bengaluru, India; Managua, Nicaragua; Cagayan de Oro, Philippines; Layton, Utah; Richmond, Virginia; and a major city to be determined in Russia.
President Nelson announced the new temples during the final session of the 188th Annual General Conference for the LDS Church.
“We want to bring temples closer to the expanding membership of the church,” President Nelson said. “My dear brothers and sisters, construction of these temples may not change your life, but your time in the temple surely will. In that spirit, I bless you to identify those things you can set aside so you can spend more time in the temple. I bless you with greater harmony and love in your homes and a deeper desire to care for your eternal family relationships. I bless you with increased faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and a greater ability to follow Him as His true disciples.”
