President Russell M. Nelson on Sunday announced that seven new temples will be built, inspiring a number of reactions from people on Twitter.

The temples will be built in Salta, Argentina; Bengaluru, India; Managua, Nicaragua; Cagayan de Oro, Philippines; Layton, Utah; Richmond, Virginia; and a major city to be determined in Russia.

President Nelson announced the new temples during the final session of the 188th Annual General Conference for the LDS Church.

“We want to bring temples closer to the expanding membership of the church,” President Nelson said. “My dear brothers and sisters, construction of these temples may not change your life, but your time in the temple surely will. In that spirit, I bless you to identify those things you can set aside so you can spend more time in the temple. I bless you with greater harmony and love in your homes and a deeper desire to care for your eternal family relationships. I bless you with increased faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and a greater ability to follow Him as His true disciples.”

Below is a sampling of reactions from Twitter:

PREZ NELSON’S FACE WHEN HE ANNOUNCED LAYTON I SCREAMED #ldsconf — Long Arms Madelyn (@madelynove) April 1, 2018

I loved hearing the audible gasps and cheers as those temples were announced. This is truly a worldwide church. #ldsconf — ynna kutney (@ynnapadilla) April 1, 2018

So excited about the temple in Russia, I remember meeting so many faithful Russian saints that traveled so far to go to the temple in Ukraine and how it got harder because of the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine. So excited for them! — Kati Pham (@KatiFord14) April 1, 2018

When we lived in Farmington I often wished there was a temple between Bountiful and Ogden. Hallelujah! Lots of happy saints in Layton right now I'm sure. #ldsconf — Dustin Davis (@DustinDavis) April 1, 2018

After President Nelson announced 7 NEW TEMPLES, I basically felt like how looks on this swing. I love this man. #ldsconf #LDSconf pic.twitter.com/ljJCZSciyV — Mattie Woodside (@mattieboom) April 1, 2018

The fam: pic.twitter.com/weRCnAV40k — Rachel (@Ranch_Reynolds) April 1, 2018