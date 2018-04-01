Brian McMahan flies a dragon kite with his granddaughter, Elliana Galvan, 4, both originally of Indianapolis, Indiana, on Sunday at Ensign Downs Park in Salt Lake City. "We got one kite stuck in the tree, but other than that we had it up really high," McMahan said. He said this was the first kite-flying experience for both his daughter, Mariah Galvan, and granddaughter. "The little one, she caught on right away," he said. Many Utahns spent Easter Sunday outdoors. The temperature on Sunday rose into the upper 60s in Salt Lake City providing for a beautiful spring day. But the warm spring weather may be short lived — Cooler temperatures and possible scattered rain showers may roll into northern Utah by Monday.