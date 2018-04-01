President Russell M. Nelson announced that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is "retiring" the home teaching and visiting teaching programs, inspiring a number of reactions from people on Twitter.

“For months, we have been seeking a better way to minister to the spiritual and temporal needs of our people in the Savior’s way," President Nelson said. "We have made the decision to retire ‘home teaching’ and ‘visiting teaching’ as we have known them.”

President Nelson announced the change during the Sunday afternoon session of the 188th Annual General Conference for the LDS Church.

“Instead, we will implement a newer, holier approach to caring and ministering to others. We will refer to these efforts simply as ‘ministering,’” he said.

People across Twitter reacted to the announcement with surprise. Read more below.

The lesser law was home and visiting teaching. Welcome to the higher law of Ministering. — LDS Stake Clerk (@Ldsstakeclerk) April 1, 2018

A thoughtful “hello” or “how are you doing” means more to me than, a monthly forced visit with lesson. 👏🏻🙏🏻👏🏻 #ldsconf — Chase Stuart (@cstu2) April 1, 2018

As a ward clerk, this will hopefully simplify my time spent on the quarterly report. #LDSConf #soblessed — Bryce Spencer (@brycespencer423) April 1, 2018

As a disabled person, TEXTING/SOCIAL MEDIA IS MY NEW FAVE WAY TO MINISTER! :D #ldsconf #yaytechnology — Kira Brighton (@kirabauthor) April 1, 2018

i am getting emotional listening to sister bingham because i always got caught up and stressed over visiting teaching, but some of the things she’s listed are things i try to do for others who are struggling in the ward and i feel a huge burden lifted#ldsconf — poetic kate (@poetickate) April 1, 2018

My relief society president mother just started fist-pumping the air when they announced the retirement of visiting teaching. 😂 #ldsconf — 🍀 Chris Patty 🍀 (@ChrisJPatty) April 1, 2018

For a second there I thought Elder Nelson was going to say April fools...😬 #ldsconf — Red Rock Ute (@garrstew) April 1, 2018

When they announce the end of home teachers and you’re watching conference with your home teachers #ldsconf — Lynda Jensen (@lynda_jens) April 1, 2018

No more reports! There were audible cheers in this house.#LDSConf pic.twitter.com/kjBsuq6eK9 — Lindi (@lindih) April 1, 2018

Wait! Visiting teaching is retired, you’d better believe I’m puttin that on my resume! #RetiredVisitingTeacher If I’m wrong keep it to yourself. #ldsconf — Sistas in Zion (@SISTASinZION) April 1, 2018

From now on I'm doing my ministering via Snapchat. It's church doctrine don't @ me #LDSconf — Nina Goodey (@nina_goodey) April 1, 2018

Hahaha the tone of the “amens” from the congregation 😂



No more HT/VT. AMEN INDEED. 🙌🏻 #ldsconf — aubreys. (@aubswhaat) April 1, 2018

Warning: When you tell someone not watching that Home and Visiting teaching were canceled at #LDSConf they won't believe you. Happy April Fools! — Mormon Hub (@mormonhub_) April 1, 2018

Every elders quorum president / HP group leader who just recently revised home teaching for the ward #ldsconf pic.twitter.com/sOlRaYWufV — Utah A&M (@Utah_AM) April 1, 2018

