President Russell M. Nelson announced that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is "retiring" the home teaching and visiting teaching programs, inspiring a number of reactions from people on Twitter.
“For months, we have been seeking a better way to minister to the spiritual and temporal needs of our people in the Savior’s way," President Nelson said. "We have made the decision to retire ‘home teaching’ and ‘visiting teaching’ as we have known them.”
President Nelson announced the change during the Sunday afternoon session of the 188th Annual General Conference for the LDS Church.
“Instead, we will implement a newer, holier approach to caring and ministering to others. We will refer to these efforts simply as ‘ministering,’” he said.
People across Twitter reacted to the announcement with surprise.
