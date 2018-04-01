In the closing moments of the final session of the 188th Annual General Conference of the Church, President Russell M. Nelson announced seven new temples. Temples will be built in Salta, Argentina; Bengaluru, India; Managua, Nicaragua; Cagayan de Oro, Philippines; Layton, Utah; Richmond, Virginia; and a major city yet to be determined in Russia.

President Nelson noted the Church has 159 functioning temples and more under construction. "We want to bring temples closer to the expanding membership of the Church."

The message of the Church is simple and sincere, President Nelson said. "We invite all of God’s children on both sides of the veil to come unto their Savior, receive the blessings of the holy temple, have enduring joy, and qualify for eternal life."

Construction of temples may not change a life, but time in the temple surely will, the prophet said. "In that spirit, I bless you to identify those things you can set aside so you can spend more time in the temple. I bless you with greater harmony and love in your homes and a deeper desire to care for your eternal family relationships. I bless you with increased faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and a greater ability to follow Him as His true disciples."

President Nelson said at the close of this historic conference, "I join with you in thanking the Lord for His direction and inspiring influence. The music has been beautiful and uplifting. Not only have the messages been edifying, but they have been life changing!"

A favorite hymn summarizes the renewed resolve, challenge, and charge going forward: Let us all press on in the work of the Lord, That when life is o’er we may gain a reward; In the fight for right let us wield a sword, The mighty sword of truth. Fear not, though the enemy deride; Courage, for the Lord is on our side. We will heed not what the wicked may say, But the Lord alone we will obey.

President Nelson asked members to study the messages of conference frequently during the next six months. "Conscientiously look for ways to incorporate these messages in your family home evenings, your gospel teaching, your conversations with family and friends, and even your discussions with those not of our faith. Many good people will respond to the truths taught in this conference when offered in love. And your desire to obey will be enhanced as you remember and reflect upon what you have felt these past two days."