SALT LAKE CITY — President Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced seven new temples at the close of the faith's 188th Annual General Conference.

The temples are in Salta, Argentina; Bengaluru, India; Managua, Nicaragua; Cagayan de Oro, Philippines; Layton, Utah; Richmond, Virginia; and a major city yet to be determined in Russia.

But wait, there's more — 7 more temples in the following locations: Salta, Argentina; Bengaluru, India; Managua, Nicaragua; Cagayan de Oro, Philippines; Layton, Utah; Richmond, Virginia; and a major city yet to be determined in Russia. #ldsconf — Trent Toone (@tbtoone) April 1, 2018

Pr @NelsonRussellM: 7 new temples!!! Argentina; Bengaluru India; Managua Nicaragua; Philippines; Layton, Utah; Richmond, Va.; and a major city yet to be determined in Russia: #ldsconf #lds #mormon — Tad Walch (@Tad_Walch) April 1, 2018