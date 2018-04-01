President Russell M. Nelson made the following announcement during the final session of the Church's 188th Annual General Conference on April 1:

Brothers and sisters, we constantly seek direction from the Lord on how we can help our members keep the commandments of God, especially those two great commandments to love God and our neighbors.

For months we have been seeking a better way to minister to the spiritual and temporal needs of our people in the Savior's way.

We have made the decision to retire "home teaching" and "visiting teaching" as we have known them. Instead we will implement a newer, holier approach to caring and ministering to others. We will refer to these efforts simply as "ministering."

Affected ministering efforts are enabled by the innate gifts of the sisters and by the incomparable power of the priesthood. We all need such protection from the cunning wiles of the adversary.

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Jean B. Bingham, general president of the Relief Society, will explain how assigned brethren of the priesthood and assigned sisters of the Relief Society and Young Women will now function in serving and watching over members of the Church throughout the world.

The First Presidency and the Twelve are united in endorsing their messages. Gratefully and prayerfully, we open this new chapter in the history of the Church, in the name of Jesus Christ, amen.