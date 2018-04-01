Conference announcements elevating the work of the Melchizedek Priesthood and Relief Society are examples of the revelation that has guided the Church’s covenant community from its beginning, said Elder Jeffrey R. Holland.

“In the spirit of Pres. Nelson’s marvelous declarations and testimonies last night and this morning, I bear my own witness that these adjustments are examples of the revelation that has guided this Church from its beginning. They are yet more evidence that the Lord is hastening the work in its time,” said Elder Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

As the work of the Church matures institutionally, it follows that members should mature personally — “individually rising above any mechanical, function-without-feeling routine to the heartfelt discipleship articulated by the Savior at the conclusion of His earthly ministry,” he said during the final session of general conference.

Addressing the topic “Be with and strengthen them,” Elder Holland said the newly announced priesthood and Relief Society ministering concept will include the following elements:

The Church will no longer use home teaching and visiting teaching language. "That is partly because much of our ministering effort will be in settings other than the home and partly because our contact won’t be defined by teaching a prepared lesson, though a lesson certainly may be shared if there is need for such,” he said. “The primary purpose in this ministering idea will be, as was said of the people in Alma’s day, to ‘watch over [the] people, and ... nourish them with things pertaining to righteousness’ " (Mosiah 23:18).

Church members will continue to visit homes as possible, but local circumstances such as large numbers, long distances, personal safety, and other challenging conditions may preclude a visit to every home every month."In addition to whatever schedule you establish for actual visits, that calendar can be supplemented with telephone calls, written notes, texts, emails, video chats, conversations at Church meetings, shared service projects, social activities — a host of possibilities in the world of social media. … With these adjustments we want more care and concern, not less.”

The only report that will be made is the number of interviews leaders had with the ministering companionships in the ward that quarter.

The quarterly ministering interview between ward leaders and the brothers and sisters who actually make the contact is absolutely essential, Elder Holland said.

“Brothers and sisters, we have a heaven sent opportunity as an entire church to demonstrate pure religion undefiled before God. To bear one another’s burdens that they may be light and to comfort those that stand in need of comfort. To minister to the widows and the fatherless, the married and the single, the strong and the distraught, the downtrodden and the robust, the happy and the sad. In short, all of us, every one of us because we all need to feel the warm hand of friendship and hear the firm declaration of faith,” said Elder Holland.

However, he added, “a new name, new flexibility, and fewer reports will not make one ounce of difference in our service unless we see this as an invitation to care for one another in a bold new holier way.”

As Latter-day Saints lift their spiritual eyes toward living the law of love more universally, they pay tribute to the generations who have served that way for years, said Elder Holland.

The home teacher of Brett and Kristin Hamblin, parents to five young children, is an example of one who followed the Lord’s commandment to be with and strengthen, said Elder Holland.

Last Jan. 14, Kristin Hamblin fell unresponsive. Brett made two phone calls — to his mother to help with the couple's children, and to Edwin Potter, his home teacher.

Edwin ran to Brett’s side and drove him to the hospital where he learned his wife had died. “As Brett sobbed, Edwin simply held him in his arms and cried with him — for a long, long time.” Edwin and his wife then cared for Brett’s children and helped them get ready for bed.

Brett could have called others but thought of Edwin first. Edwin was happy to help Brett, who had also served Edwin’s family as a home teacher.

“Brothers and sisters, I join with you in saluting every block teacher and ward teacher and home teacher and visiting teacher who has loved and served so faithfully throughout our history,” said Elder Holland. “Our prayer today is that every man and woman —and our older young men and young women — will leave this general conference more deeply committed to heartfelt care for one another, motivated only by the pure love of Christ to do so."