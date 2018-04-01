SMITHFIELD — Police here are investigating the death of a man involved in a crash at a cemetery.

About 7:15 a.m. Sunday a car struck a cement retaining wall at a cemetery, 100 South 300 East, said Smithfield Police Sgt. Gary Bunce.

When emergency crews arrived they found Parker Bradford, 24, of Smithfield, deceased inside, he said.

What caused the car to crash or whether Bradford died due to injuries sustained in the incident were questions police were still investigating Sunday. Bunce said there was no sign at the scene of drug or alcohol usage.