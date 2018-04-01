During the Sunday morning session of the 188th Annual General Conference on April 1, President Russell M. Nelson expressed his gratitude for all those who sustained him as the prophet and president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during the conference proceedings the day before.

The session was conducted by President Nelson and marked the first time he conducted a session of general conference.

No new announcements were made during the session.

Although speakers covered various topics centered on Christ and the celebration of Easter during their respective addresses, the importance of the Holy Ghost was reiterated by nearly every speaker.

Speakers were President Nelson; President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring of the First Presidency; Elder Larry Y. Wilson, Elder Massimo De Feo, Elder Claudio D. Zivic, General Authority Seventies; and Sister Reyna I. Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency.

Music for the session was provided by the Mormon Tabernacle Choir under the direction of Mack Wilberg, with Clay Christensen and Richard Elliott as organists. Each musical number matched the Easter theme by focusing on the Resurrection of Christ.

Elder S. Mark Palmer, General Authority Seventy, gave the invocation, and Elder Joaquin E. Costa, General Authority Seventy, gave the benediction.

As the concluding speaker for the session, President Nelson shared many stories of his personal history and spiritual experiences. He gave an account of the process for selecting his counselors in the First Presidency and declared the guiding hand of the Lord in calling the newly appointed apostles, Elder Gerrit W. Gong and Elder Ulisses Soares.

Matching the theme of the other speakers, Elder Nelson expressed his gratitude for the power of revelation available through the Holy Ghost.

President Nelson concluded by saying, "The most important truth the Holy Ghost will ever witness to you is that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of the living God. He lives! He is our Advocate with the Father, our Exemplar and our Redeemer."