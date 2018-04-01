COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS— Police say they are amazed no one was seriously injured in an alleged drunk driving incident on a busy road involving a driver whose blood-alcohol level was nearly four times the legal limit.

On Saturday, about 5:30 p.m., Stanley Shane Gurule, 57, of Sandy, was in a pickup truck at the drive-through line of McDonald's, 7024 S. Highland Drive, when he hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, ran into the back of a Mercedes and pushed the car onto Highland Drive, said Cottonwood Heights Lt. Dan Bartlett. A second car that was parked waiting for food was also sideswiped, he said.

Bartlett said the driver then pressed both the gas pedal and brake at the same time, spun around, and got onto Highland Drive going backwards.

"In busy traffic he throws it into reverse and floors it," Bartlett said.

Amazingly, the truck made it across six lanes of traffic without hitting anyone, entered the parking lot of Zions Bank, hit a sign, and managed to somehow put the rear portion of his truck on a 3-foot wall of the adjacent Starbucks, 7835 S. Highland, according to police.

During a field sobriety test conducted at the scene, Gurule's blood-alcohol content registered at 0.318, or nearly four times the legal limit.

"It's amazing he didn't hit anyone else," Bartlett said.

No serious injuries were reported in the vehicles that he did hit.

According to court records, Gurule was convicted of DUI in 2011 and ordered to have an interlock ignition device for a year.