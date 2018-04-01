SALT LAKE CITY — An 18-year-old man was killed in a dirt bike accident in Delta on Saturday.

Hunter Syddall, of Central Valley, was at the Bunker Hill Motocross track when he crashed. He was transported to Delta Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

As news spread of the tragic crash, friends and members of the motocross community posted tributes on social media.

"Ride in peace my friend Hunter Syddall. I wish I knew what to say, I've got a heavy heart after hearing the news. I'll miss battling with you on the track.. We definitely had some good ones, but they were the funnest of times. There's not many people you can battle with over and over but yet keep it clean all the time. You were such a good guy on and off the track. I'll miss you man," one friend wrote.

"Wow, can't believe he's gone. I'll definitely miss riding and racing with him," wrote another.

A representative fro, Powell Motorsports, out of Lehi, posted on the company's Facebook page, "I have always loved riding with this kid, he was always so nice to me and everyone around him. I am so sad that we lost a amazing member of our motorcross family yesterday. My heart goes out the the Hunter Syddall family, please keep them in your prayers they will need it right now. Love you moto brother rest easy!!"

Tony Jaramillo posted a memory of racing against Syddall one Saturday, and then asking him after if he was ready to race the next day.

"He looked at me straight in the eye and with all respect said, 'Mr Jaramillo we have church tomorrow and I don't race on Sunday!' From that day on I have always looked at the Syddall family with total admiration and respect! My heart goes out to this great family!" he posted.