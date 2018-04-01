SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police have arrested en employee at a massage parlor who was allegedly offering more than back rubs.

On Thursday, undercover officers went to Evergreen Massage, 1397 S. Main Street. An undercover detective requested a massage, and then requested a sex act for $100, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

The woman giving the massage exposed her genitals "and asked the detective to touch them to prove he wasn't the police," the report states.

At that point, the officer proved he was with the police by arresting her.

Yanyan Zhang, 43, was arrested for investigation of sexual solicitation and not having a massage license.