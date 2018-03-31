President Russell M. Nelson’s announcement that ward Melchizedek Priesthood quorums were being modified highlighted the priesthood session of the 188th Annual General Conference on Saturday evening, March 31.

“Tonight, we announce a significant restructuring of our Melchizedek Priesthood quorums to accomplish the work of the Lord more effectively,” he said. “In each ward, the high priests and the elders will now be combined into one elders quorum. This adjustment will greatly enhance the capacity and ability of men who bear the priesthood to serve others.”

The adjustments, he said, are inspired of the Lord and designed to increase unity within quorums — and improved care for members. “As we implement them, we will be even more effective than we have ever been previously.”

The Church’s 17th president also offered the session’s concluding talk, challenging the men of the Church to humbly utilize the priesthood power they hold to bless others.

President Nelson's counselors in the First Presidency, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring, offered instruction on the principles, duties and opportunities of the priesthood. Elder D. Todd Christofferson and Elder Ronald A. Rasband also spoke at the priesthood session, providing additional details on the announced restructuring of the priesthood quorums.

Brother Douglas D. Holmes, first counselor in the Young Men General Presidency, focused his talk on the duties of holders of the Aaronic Priesthood.

President Eyring conducted the session.

Brother M. Joseph Brough of the Young Men General Presidency and Elder K. Brett Nattress, a General Authority Seventy, offered prayers.

A priesthood choir from Brigham Young University-Idaho provided music. The choir was directed by Randall Kempton, Paul Busselberg and David Lozano-Torres. Brian Mathias and Andrew Unsworth served as organists.