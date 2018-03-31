President Russell M. Nelson announced significant changes to the structure of priesthood quorums in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, inspiring a number of reactions from people on Twitter.

As LDS Church News explained, “High priests and elders will now be combined into one elders quorum in each ward.”

President Nelson announced the change during the priesthood session of the 188th Annual General Conference for the LDS Church.

“Tonight, we announce a significant restructuring of our Melchizedek Priesthood quorums to accomplish the work of the Lord more effectively,” he said, according to the LDS Church News. “In each ward, the high priests and the elders will now be combined into one elders quorum. This adjustment will greatly enhance the capacity and ability of men who bear the priesthood to serve others.”

The move — which you can read about, in full, here — inspired a number of reactions from people across Twitter. Read more below.

#LDSconf you know who else only held the Aaronic Priesthood? John the Baptist. The Aaronic Priesthood is just as important as the Melchizedek Priesthood. — Andrew Schomburg (@JumpinLegs) April 1, 2018

These adjustments are inspired of the Lord. As we implement them, we will be even more effective than we have ever been previously. #PresNelson #ldsconf — Adrian Escobar (@Bigtex129) April 1, 2018

What a joy it will be for all Melchizedek Priesthood holders to have the blessing of teaching, learning and serving shoulder to shoulder with all the members in their ward. #ElderRasband #ldsconf — Adrian Escobar (@Bigtex129) April 1, 2018

Great move to combine HQ and Elders quorums. No more division on some arbitrary divide. #LDSConf #PresNelson — Cody Phillips (@CodyAPhillips) April 1, 2018

NO MORE HIGH PRIESTS?!?!



This is amazing. Elders need the leadership and experience that high priests can offer. This is going to be such a good change.#ldsconf — poetic kate (@poetickate) April 1, 2018

Thinking of my ward, this combining of Elders/High Priests is exciting. I can see a lot of benefits. #ldsconf — Michael Jolley (@UTJolley) April 1, 2018

Brethren, this unification will be A powerful tool in the Lords hands! What a great time to be involved with the Lords church. #ldsconf — Tyler Walker (@Trottingtyler) April 1, 2018

Just when you are adjusting to the idea of the prophet speaking so soon in the priesthood sesson, he gets up and drops a bomb like that. Wow. #ldsconf — Douglas Paul Cox (@USSUtahFlattop) April 1, 2018

#ldsconf The high priests and the elders need to learn from each other in the same meeting makes sooo much more sense. We need our men to work together. — Kandee Payne (@Kandeegp) April 1, 2018

The men change to be more like the women! #ldsconf #woot — Bryan Mortensen (@Bemorte) April 1, 2018

Having one Melchizedek Priesthood quorum in a ward unifies priesthood holders to accomplish all aspects of the work of salvation #ElderChristofferson #ldsconf — Adrian Escobar (@Bigtex129) April 1, 2018

Different levels of the priesthood are not "higher or lower," they cover different areas of service. Together priesthood holders can accomplish all aspects of the work of salvation. #ldsconf #ElderChristofferson — Joshua Timothy (@_JoshuaTimothy) April 1, 2018

Friends, not gonna lie. I was legit terrified for a full couple of minutes. I'm good now. This is crazy and wonderful. One women's group. One men's group. Yes. #ldsconf — Jared Garrett (@jaredgarrett) April 1, 2018

The more I think about it, the more grateful I am for this change. The needs of the men don’t often take the forefront, but they’re there. This change will help us become better men. #ldsconf — Tanner Guzy (@tannerguzy) April 1, 2018

Our elders quorum and high priests combining will be like the justice league and avengers combining to form a mega team. #ldsconf #BigAnnouncement — Robert (@bobbEdigital) April 1, 2018

These adjustments will enable the priesthood quorums and Relief Society to harmonize their work.#ElderRasband #LDSConf #TwitterStake — Joel Hilton (@786Joel) April 1, 2018

#LDSconf I can only imagine that this will almost bring us up to par with the effectiveness of the Relief Society. — Andrew Schomburg (@JumpinLegs) April 1, 2018

Discontinuing PEC meetings will increase the influence and responsibility of the Ward Council. This should give female leaders a more significant voice in local decision-making.#ldsconf — Nathan Howe (@natehowe) April 1, 2018

The good news: EQ moving parties just got more organized

The bad news: moving injuries just tripled #ldsconf pic.twitter.com/e5tnMUDWaw — Michael Jensen (@braddahmike) April 1, 2018