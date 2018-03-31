Ravell Call, Deseret News
President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, leads as general authorities are sustained during the Saturday afternoon session of the LDS Church's 188th Annual General Conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 31, 2018.
President Russell M. Nelson announced significant changes to the structure of priesthood quorums in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, inspiring a number of reactions from people on Twitter.

As LDS Church News explained, “High priests and elders will now be combined into one elders quorum in each ward.”

President Nelson announced the change during the priesthood session of the 188th Annual General Conference for the LDS Church.

“Tonight, we announce a significant restructuring of our Melchizedek Priesthood quorums to accomplish the work of the Lord more effectively,” he said, according to the LDS Church News. “In each ward, the high priests and the elders will now be combined into one elders quorum. This adjustment will greatly enhance the capacity and ability of men who bear the priesthood to serve others.”

The move — which you can read about, in full, here — inspired a number of reactions from people across Twitter. Read more below.

