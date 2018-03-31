In his first time conducting a session of general conference, President Dallin H. Oaks, newly sustained to the First Presidency, presented the names of general Church leaders for the members' sustaining votes.

It was announced during the Saturday afternoon session of the 188th Annual General Conference on March 31 that Elder Carl B. Cook and Elder Robert C. Gay will serve in the Presidency of the Seventy, effective immediately, filling the vacancies left by the calls of Elder Gerrit W. Gong and Elder Ulisses S. Soares to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Sister Bonnie H. Cordon was released as a counselor in the Primary general presidency to serve as the new Young Women general president following the release of Sister Bonnie L. Oscarson, Sister Carol F. McConkie and Sister Neill F. Marriott. Sister Michelle Craig will serve as the new first counselor in the Young Women general presidency and Sister Becky Craven will serve as the new second counselor. Sister Lisa Harkness will now serve as first counselor in the Primary general presidency.

Eight General Authority Seventies and 55 Area Seventies were also sustained.

Two members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the session, Elder David A. Bednar and Elder Dale G. Renlund. Elder Taylor G. Godoy and Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, General Authority Seventies, and Sister Oscarson, newly released Young Women general president, and Brother Devin G. Durrant of the Sunday School general presidency also offered remarks.

A combined choir of institute students from throughout the Salt Lake Valley provided the music for the session under the direction of Marshall McDonald and Richard Decker and accompanied by organists Linda Margetts and Bonnie Goodliffe.