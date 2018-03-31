Neil Newbold, of West Jordan, and his granddaughter, Kendra Newbold, 6, of Draper, take a ride on the Dinosaur Drop on Saturday, March 31, 2018, opening day of Lagoon amusement park's 2018 season. The first day of the season brought plenty of people to the Farmington amusement park that offers more than 55 rides, the Lagoon A Beach waterpark, historic Pioneer Village, and games, food and entertainment. This year's season at Lagoon will run through Oct. 30. Open since 1886, the park will be open weekends only through June 3 and then open daily through August 19, with "Frightmares" running from Sept. 14 through Oct. 30.