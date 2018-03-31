A lighthearted look at news of the day:

With March Madness, the Jazz run for the playoffs and the start of the baseball season, the American obsession with sports is in full swing. It’s also the season for sports clichés, and they can be catching. Don’t be surprised when you grill your teenager about bad grades in school and he says, “I’m just taking it one class at a time. I figure if I execute my plan, I’ll be OK. The teacher puts her pants on one leg at a time like anyone else.”

---

I don’t know about you, but at this time of year I get tired of all the constant substitutions. Not in basketball, at the White House.

---

To be fair, however, the president last week fired more people from the Russian diplomatic core than from his own administration.

---

From now on, Russians will have no easy way to spy on the Space Needle, and the United States won’t have any official idea what’s happening in St. Petersburg. In reality, the only people really hurt will be average folks in those places looking to get visas.

---

Trump fired his Veterans Affairs secretary, David Shulkin, who had resisted efforts to privatize the VA, and replaced him with a doctor who proclaimed Trump to be in excellent health. I’m still trying to figure out how to get my insurance provider to let me hire a doctor like that.

---

Shulkin was so worried about being fired he had hired an armed guard to stand outside his door, as if a guard could protect him from Twitter.

---

A report says President Trump wants people in his administration who can do well on television. If the Founding Father really had foresight, they would have made Nielsen Ratings, not the Senate, in charge of confirming appointments.