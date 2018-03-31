I am responding to the “Utah Legislature passes bill to pay for police, fire needs of new homeless resource centers” (March 8). According to the article, “The Utah Legislature gave final approval to a bill Thursday night that would use $5 million collected from local sales tax to help pay for police and fire needs that come with the impact of the three new homeless resource centers slated to break ground this spring.”

Although this is a fantastic funding addition for the new homeless resource centers and law enforcement agencies, we still are not addressing the issue of homelessness. We are just hiring more police force to herd them out of downtown. We, as citizens, are still being left with the homelessness problem. We are not actually addressing the homelessness issue but just relocating them to various locations in our communities.

Sierra Heaton

South Salt Lake