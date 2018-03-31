I would like to know whether our elected officials agree with retired Supreme Court Justice Stevens that the Second Amendment should be repealed.

Stevens calls it a relic of the 18th century. Considering why the amendment was written should lead us to different conclusions about the viewpoints of the NRA. A militia to protect one fragile state from invasion by another state is certainly different from everybody can have any kind of weapon they want.

I have said for years; everybody can have a musket. Today's weapons are not covered by the Second Amendment. I urge our officials to consider his words. A repeal seems wise.

Barbara Vogel

Tooele