SALT LAKE CITY — It's official. There are 16 million Mormons.

In fact, there were 16,118,169 members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the end of 2017, up from 15,882,417 at the end of 2016, according to new data released on Saturday.

The church releases a statistical report once a year, in April, with data from the previous calendar year.

The new report showed the church had 340,500 baptisms in 2017 — with 233,729 convert baptisms and 106,771 baptisms of children who were born in the church.

In 2016, the church had 349,377 baptisms — 240,131 converts and 109,246 children.

In 2015, convert baptisms totaled 257,402. The overall number of baptisms that year was 371,952.

The released also showed the church now has 3,341 stakes, up from 3,266 in 2016; 553 districts, down from 556; and 30,506 wards and branches, up from 30,304.

The number of full-time missionaries is 67,049, down from 70,946 in 2016. Another 36,172 are serving as church-service missionaries, up from 33,695 the previous year.

Four new temples were dedicated in 2017 — Paris France, Tucson Arizona, Meridian Idaho and Cedar City Utah. The Idaho Falls Idaho was rededicated.

The church now has 159 temples in operation.