PROVO — The girlfriend of a man suspected of killing a young Eureka couple whose bodies were found in a mine shaft could face a criminal charge for allegedly impeding the investigation into their deaths.

Morgan Reannon Henderson, 34, of Mammoth, was booked into the Utah County Jail Friday for investigation of obstruction of justice. Her cash-only bail was set at $100,000. She had been in the Sanpete County Jail since last Sunday for investigation of drug and weapons charges.

Henderson denied to detectives with the Juab County Sheriff's Office and the Sanpete/Juab Major Crimes Task Force that she had seen or spoken to Breezy Otteson or Riley Powell after they were last seen on Dec. 30, 2017, the Utah County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

It was after police arrested Henderson for investigation of unrelated charges in Sanpete County March 25 that she told investigators she was with Jerrod William Baum when he killed Otteson and Powell and pushed their bodies into the abandoned Tintic Standard #2 Mine in the Dividend area of Utah County, the sheriff's office said.

Baum, 41, was arrested Friday for investigation of two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and two counts of desecration of a dead body, among other charges.

Baum was allegedly upset that Powell, 18, and Otteson, 17, had visited his girlfriend on Dec. 30 while he wasn't there, according to a police affidavit filed in 4th District Court. Baum is accused of confronting the couple just as they were leaving, tying them up in the back of Powell's Jeep, stabbing them to death, then dumping their bodies in the mine.

Otteson's body was recovered from the mine with her hands tied behind her back and Powell "appeared to have multiple knife wounds as well, and his hands were also bound behind his back," a police affidavit states.

Detectives interviewed Henderson at her home in Mammoth on Jan. 25. She allegedly denied seeing Otteson or Powell on or about the date of their disappearance.

"Morgan stated that Riley never arrived. Later after being pressed, Morgan divulged that Riley had arrived after midnight at the home and only stayed for a short time and left," the affidavit says.

Her story changed this past week, police say.

"Morgan has made several statements about how she feels responsible for the death of Riley and Brelynne because she invited them over and did not come forward sooner with what she knew. Morgan expressed that she feels partly at fault for what occurred and that she is finding it hard to live with (the) gravity of the situation," according to a police affidavit.

Investigators say Henderson made several statements indicating she would harm herself, flee or be killed if she is released from custody.

"Morgan has stated several times throughout her interviews that she is worried about Jarrod’s ability to hurt her and her family even though he is incarcerated," according to the affidavit.