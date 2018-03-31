Church member sustained a new Young Women general presidency and a new counselor in the Primary general presidency during the Saturday afternoon session of the Church's 188th Annual General Conference on March 31.

President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency announced the new Young Women general presidency — Sister Bonnie H. Cordon as president, Sister Michelle Craig as first counselor and Sister Becky Craven as second counselor. Sister Bonnie L. Oscarson, Sister Carol F. McConkie and Sister Neill F. Marriott, who have served for the past five years, were released.

Prior to her call as president of the Young Women general presidency, Sister Cordon has been serving as first counselor in the Primary general presidency. Sister Lisa Harkness will fill that vacancy.

Sister Bonnie H. Cordon:

Sister Cordon served with her husband, Derek, as he presided over the Brazil Curitiba Mission. She has also served in various callings in the Primary, Young Women and Relief Society organizations. She served a full-time mission in the Portugal Lisbon Mission.

Sister Cordon received a bachelor’s degree in education from Brigham Young University. She worked in management in the software industry. Sister Cordon and her husband are the parents of four children and have four grandsons.

Sister Michelle D. Craig:

Sister Michelle D. Craig was sustained as the first counselor in the Young Women general presidency. Sister Craig was serving as a member of the Primary general board at the time of her call.

She has served in many positions in the Primary, Young Women and Relief Society organizations, as well as gospel doctrine teacher in Sunday School. Sister Craig served a mission in the Dominican Republic Santo Domingo Mission. She received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Brigham Young University.

Sister Craig and her husband, E. Boyd Craig, have three children and six grandchildren.

Sister Rebecca Lyn Craven:

Sister Becky Craven was called as the second counselor is the Young Women general presidency.

Sister Craven’s parents joined the Church when she was four-years-old while her father, a career Army officer, was stationed at Ft. Bliss, Texas. She received a bachelor’s degree in interior design from Brigham Young University. Sister Craven and her husband, Ronald L. Craven, are the parents of five children and have 18 grandchildren.

Mostly recently, Sister Craven was an ordinance worker in the Bountiful Utah Temple. She also served with her husband when he was president of the North Carolina Charlotte Mission.

Sister Lisa Harkness, Primary first counselor:

Sister Lisa Harkness was called as the new first counselor in the Primary general presidency. Sister Harkness has been serving on the Primary general board since September 2017.

She was born in Los Angeles, California, to Ronald and LaRae Long. Sister Harkness has served in many positions in the Church, including stake Young Women president, Relief Society president and Gospel Doctrine teacher. She served a full-time mission in the Louisiana Baton Rouge Mission, where she taught in Spanish.

Sister Harkness has a bachelor’s degree in political science and secondary teaching from Brigham Young University. She and her husband, David Harkness, have five children and two grandchildren.