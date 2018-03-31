SALT LAKE CITY — The calling and sustaining of a new Young Women general presidency, new members of the Presidency of the Seventy and eight new General Authority Seventies highlighted the start of the Saturday afternoon session of the 188th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Sister Bonnie H. Cordon was called and sustained as the new general president of the church’s Young Women auxiliary, with Sisters Michelle D. Craig and Becky Craven as first and second counselor, respectively. Sister Cordon had been serving as the first counselor in the Primary general presidency. Sister Lisa Harkness is the new first counselor in the Primary general presidency.

The new members of the Presidency of the Seventy are Elder Carl B. Cook , Elder Robert C. Gay, Elder Terence M. Vinson, Elder José A. Teixeira and Elder Carlos A. Godoy.

Those followed the addition of Elder Gerrit W. Gong and Elder Ulisses Soares as new members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in the Saturday morning conference session. Elder Gong and Elder Soares were both serving in the Presidency of the Seventy and were released. Elder Cook and Elder Gay will fill those vacancies.

Elders Craig C. Christensen, Lynn G. Robbins and Juan A. Uceda will be released from the Presidency of the Seventy effective Aug. 1.

Elders Vinson, Teixeira and Godoy will serve effective Aug. 1.

Called to the Quorums of the Seventy as new general authorities were Elders Steven R. Bangerter, Matthew L. Carpenter, Jack N. Gerard, Mathias Held, David P. Homer, Kyle S. McKay, Juan Pablo Villar and Takashi Wada.