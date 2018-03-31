Residents placed 480 blue and sliver pinwheels on the lawn at Taylorsville City Hall on Saturday to raise awareness about child abuse. Organized by the Taylorsville Exchange, the pinwheel garden has been an annual event since 2012 to recognize Child Abuse Prevention month. The pinwheels will be on display during April. "It's a nice way to bring awareness to an ugly subject that people just don't want to talk about," said event organizer Renee Sorensen. "It represents the carefree innocence of childhood and what every child should have."

