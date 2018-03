The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sustained a new prophet, President Russell M. Nelson, and two new apostles, Elder Gerrit W. Gong and Elder Ulisses Soares, on Saturday afternoon at the 188th Annual LDS General Conference.

President Henry B. Eyring announced the two apostles during a solemn assembly.

Elder Gong is the first Asian American apostle and Elder Soares is the first Latin American apostle.

Twitter reacted with excitement and cheerful posts about the two new apostles.

This is a very special day for my church. Having Apostles of Asian and Latin American descent is an answer to so many of our prayers across he world and will help to lead an ever more global and diverse church. ❤️✊🏼 https://t.co/ECPO1X9itM — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) March 31, 2018

This is a big deal for Mormonism https://t.co/Nd3TX99EqG — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) March 31, 2018

Garrett W. Gong and Ulysses Suarez were just called as the first ever non-white Apostles!! 🎉 #ldsconf — Brooklyn Merchant (@brooklynyeah) March 31, 2018

So happy to hear that Elder Soares is now a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. He’s always been a hero of mine and it’s awesome to see a Brazilian in the Quorum. 🇧🇷 #LDSconf https://t.co/0vZfHnbItp — Jeff Shurtliff (@jeffshurtliff) March 31, 2018

I met him at my graduation. He's a solid man. I'm glad I have an apostle representing my mother country #ldsconf https://t.co/bJ9WTmMWZ3 — Mariana (@MariChrisney) March 31, 2018

I'm so happy. I burst into tears, and I can't stop crying. My heart is full. This means so much to me as an Asian/brown member of this church. #ElderGong #ElderSoares #ldsconf — Sara N. (@saralnelson) March 31, 2018

First two minorities ever called into the Quorum of the 12 Apostles! I'm so excited for #ElderGong and #ElderSoares #ldsconf — Collin Mathias (@CollinMathias) March 31, 2018

I don’t think I’ll be able to stop crying today. Having an apostle from my country is an indescribable feeling. I so love Elder Soares. He’s a kind, gentle apostle of the Lord. #ldsconf #ElderSoares 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 — Fernando Camilo (@fcamilo) March 31, 2018

Don’t let the fact Elder Soares and Elder Gong aren’t ‘old white guys’ take away from the fact they are called of God. This is just as if anyone else was called. They were put here at this time to help lead this church. #LDSConf #GenConf — #LDSConf #GenConf (@QuotingGenConf) March 31, 2018

It was a privilege to have seen the first Asian American and Latin American added to the Quorum of the Twelve. #ldsconf — Francisco Ruiz, Jr. (@iztcohuatl) March 31, 2018

ELDER GONG AND ELDER SOARES ARE THE NEW APOSTLES



I AM SPEECHLESS AND SO EXCITED TO SUSTAIN THEM#ldsconf — poetic kate (@poetickate) March 31, 2018

As an Asian American Mormon I am in tears over Elder Gong and Elder Soares calling and sustaining #ldsconf — Erkonomics (@erkj72) March 31, 2018

That was the most beautiful sustaining I have ever witnessed,

Elder Gong and Elder Soares 😇#ldsconf — Kwaku (@thekwakuel) March 31, 2018

Oh my gosh. The two new apostles are men of color, and my heart is so full! I’m crying, this is such a big deal!!! #ldsconf — Darci Cole (@darci_cole) March 31, 2018

Elder Gong and Elder Soares have been sustained as the new apostles. Awesome!! #LDSConf #apostles — Daily Prophet Quotes (@LDSProphetDaily) March 31, 2018

I cannot believe that I'm alive to see an Asian and a Hispanic brother called to the Quorum of the Twelve. Two continents must be rejoicing right now. Truly a worldwide church! I'm not crying, you're crying! #ldsconf — ted will (@tedwill17) March 31, 2018

What an historic day for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Chills ran over my entire body during the solemn assembly—specifically, when Elder Gong and Soares were called and sustained. #LDSConf — JD (@JoshDana) March 31, 2018

