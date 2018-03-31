In the sacred atmosphere of the solemn assembly in the first session of the 188th Annual General Conference on March 31, President M. Russell Ballard spoke of that and other “precious gifts from God.”

“In an orderly way we have now begun a new chapter in our Church history,” remarked President Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. “This is a precious gift from God.”

By sustaining President Russell M. Nelson as prophet and president of the Church, “we stood as witnesses before God and acknowledged that he is President [Thomas S.] Monson’s rightful successor,” President Ballard said. “With our raised hands we promised to hearken unto his voice as he receives direction from the Lord.”

Recalling a visit he made to the Holy Land several years ago, he spoke of being shown seeds from a mustard plant.

“They were surprisingly small,” he said, recalling Jesus’ teachings about faith as a grain of mustard seed being sufficient to move a mountain. “If we have faith as small as a mustard seed, the Lord can help us remove the mountains of discouragement and doubt in the tasks ahead of us as we serve with God’s children including our family members, Church members and those who are not yet members of the Church.”

Knowing that is another precious gift from God, President Ballard said.

He spoke of other such gifts: the Sabbath Day, the sacrament, service to others “and the matchless gift from God of our Savior.”

“Too many allow themselves to almost live online with their smart devices — screens illuminating their faces day and night and ear plugs in their ears blocking out the still small voice of the Spirit,” he said. “If we do not find time to unplug, we may miss the opportunities to hear the voice of Him who said, ‘Be still, and know that I am God.’ Now there is nothing wrong with taking advantage of the advances in the technologies inspired by the Lord, but we must be wise in their use. Remember the gift of the Sabbath day.”

He said receiving the sacrament must never become routine. “Partaking of the sacrament and renewing our covenant is a sign by us to the Lord that we do always remember Him. His Atonement is a gracious gift from God.”

President Ballard said the privilege of service to Heavenly Father’s children is another opportunity to follow the example of His Beloved Son.

Some service opportunities, he said, are formal, such as in the family, in one’s Church calling and in participation in community service, including running for government office if one so desires.

“Many opportunities to serve are informal — without assignment — and come as we reach out to others we meet in life’s journey,” he added.

“The Lord Jesus Christ is our most precious of all gifts from God,” President Ballard said. “We must keep Christ as the center of our lives at all times and in all places.”

He said, “We should remember that it is His name that appears on our places of worship; we are baptized in His name and we are confirmed, ordained, endowed and sealed in marriage in His name. We partake of the sacrament and promise to take upon ourselves His name — and become true Christians. Finally, we are asked in the sacramental prayer ‘to always remember Him.’”

While discipleship entails many demands, concerns and assignments, “some activities must always be at the heart of our Church membership,” he said, quoting the scriptural injunction in Doctrine and Covenants 81:5 to “succor the weak, lift up the hands which hang down and strengthen the feeble knees.

“This is the Church in action!” Elder Ballard said. “This is pure religion!”