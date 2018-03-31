SALT LAKE CITY — Millions of Mormons made history Saturday morning when they sustained President Russell M. Nelson as the 17th leader of the LDS Church at the start of this weekend's international general conference.

Then they watched more history, with the announcement that President Nelson had called the first Asian-American apostle, Elder Gerrit W. Gong, 64, and the first Latin American apostle, Elder Ulisses Soares, 59.

Elder Gong's ancestors left China in the 1800s. He served as special assistant to the U.S. ambassador in Beijing, China, in 1987. From 2011 to 2015, Elder Gong was a member of the Asia Area Presidency, headquartered in Hong Kong. He has been a General Authority Seventy since 2010.

Elder Soares was born in Brazil. He has served as a full-time missionary, elders quorum president, counselor in a bishopric, high councilor, stake executive secretary, regional welfare agent, stake president, president of the Portugal Porto Mission and as a General Authority Seventy since 2005.

Both men were serving in the Presidency of the Seventy at the time of their calling.

The two new apostles fill vacancies created by the deaths of President Nelson's predecessor, President Thomas S. Monson, in January and Elder Robert D. Hales during the last general conference in October.

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, conducted the solemn assembly. The First Presidency stood first and sustained President Nelson as the president of the church. Then they sustained the First Presidency, including President Nelson, President Dallin H. Oaks as first counselor and President Eyring.

Then President Eyring had the Quorum of the Twelve stand. They sustained the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve. As he listed the members of the Twelve, he announced the callings of Elder Gong and Elder Soares.

Then President Eyring had all holders of the Melchizedek Priesthood stand and sustain those leaders, followed by all members of the Relief Society. The Aaronic Priesthood and then the Young Women were next to voice their support for the new church leadership. Finally, the entire church stood together, wherever they were in the world, to sustain their leaders.

President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spoke first after the solemn assembly and called it an ancient practice restored by Joseph Smith. He also characterized it as gift because it was part of an orderly way to begin a new chapter in church history. He urged church members to record their feelings regarding the solemn assembly in their journals.

President Ballard welcomed Elder Gong and and then said scripture teaches that those called to do the Lord’s work are imperfect.

He listed other gifts — knowledge that one can do all things through Jesus Christ, the Sabbath day, sacrifice, service — and then said the Savior is the matchless, supreme gift. He also said exercising faith can fill life with faith, joy, happiness, hope and love.

The gospel in its truest sense — pure religion — is to succor, lift and strengthen those in spiritual and temporal need.

“Doing so requires us to visit them and assist them that their testimonies of faith in Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ and his Atonement will be anchored in their hearts.

He then expressed a prayer that God would help Latter-day Saints treasure their membership “in his restored church.”

President Ballard said he has known President Nelson for over 60 years.