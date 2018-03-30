Acolyte Omri Odulio, Deacon Lynn Johnson, Acolyte Giancarlo Gazani and Father Christopher Gray make the Way of the Cross at the Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City as local churches participated in the Good Friday tradition.

According to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, the Stations of the Cross began as the practice of pious pilgrims to Jerusalem who would retrace the final journey of Jesus Christ to Calvary. Later, for the many who wanted to pass along the same route, but could not make the trip to Jerusalem, a practice developed that eventually took the form of the 14 stations currently found in almost every church. The stations are meant to help the Christian faithful make a spiritual pilgrimage through contemplation of the Passion of Christ.

