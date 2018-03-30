SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Board of Regents approved a 1.5 percent tuition hike Friday for state colleges and universities.

The tuition adjustment came on the heels of the 2018 Utah Legislature, during which lawmakers approved a $68.4 million increase in higher education funding. It represents a 7.9 percent increase over the previous year, counting both ongoing and one-time funding.

"It reflects the funding that we received from the Legislature," Commissioner of Higher Education David Buhler said of the lowest percentage increase sought by the state's higher education system for base tuition in eight years.

The 1.5 percent increase applies to all institutions, although regent policy also allows colleges and universities to assess optional second-tier tuition rate increases for specific institutional needs.

Four universities have requested second-tier increases above the base tuition increase: 2.4 percent each by the University of Utah and Utah State University; 1 percent at Weber State University; and 0.5 percent at Dixie State University.

Those proposed increases require public notice and a public hearing.