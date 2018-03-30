LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON — Rescuers are trying to locate a hiker who fell an estimated 200 feet and may be unconscious in the Lisa Falls area, police say.

The 21-year-old victim's hiking companion called 911 about 3:30 p.m. Friday, Unified Police Det. Ken Hansen said.

The person who called 911 has been giving rescuers directions and believes the victim might be unconscious, Hansen said.

The advance team of rescuers is trying to get to the 21-year-old and has called in local search and rescue, he added.

The Lisa Falls area is "a more difficult area to hike," according to the detective.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.