SALT LAKE CITY — Figuring out how to watch the Star Wars films is a task in itself.

Should you watch the films in chronological order (Episode I to Episode VIII)?

Where do you factor “Rogue One” into the equation?

Do you skip a movie?

Well, Luke Skywalker has an answer for us.

Collider recently asked Mark Hamill how one should watch the Star Wars films. Hamill ultimately said it’s up to the fans.

He told Collider:

“I always think the way that they were chronologically released. Now, I may be wrong, because if you’re starting out fresh, you may go I, II, III, IV, V, VI, 'Rogue One'? It’s hard! I mean, wait a second, 'Rogue One' comes before IV, so you go I, II, III, 'Rogue One', IV, V, VI, VII, VIII. I’m guessing. But it must be jarring for young kids, because the technology is so advanced now, so Star Wars looks primitive compared to the prequels where CGI just flourished.”

However, Hamill’s advice is one of the more diplomatic approaches to the question.

Uproxx writer Alyssa Fiske said she disagreed with his statement.

“While I can see Hamill’s point, I have to respectfully disagree and advocate in favor of release dates, primarily because of the iconic 'Empire Strikes Back' twist,” she wrote for Uproxx. “There’s nothing quite like that moment when you find out Luke’s true parentage, and to cheat a new viewer out of that experience would be a real shame. But who am I to argue with a Jedi master?”

There are plenty of ways to watch the Star Wars films. Chronological order (going from Episode I to VIII) makes sense, as does release order, which would be watching Episodes IV, V, VI, then I, II, III, and then VII, followed by “Rogue One” and, last, Episode VIII.

Star Wars fan Rod Hilton released his own order of watching the films called Machete Order, which calls for fans to watch Episode IV and V and then II and III from the prequel trilogy, before returning to VI to end the series.

The method eliminates Episode I, “The Phantom Menace,” and creates a flashback-like effect for the series.

Hilton has updated his blog to accommodate for the newer Star Wars films. He said the old Machete Order doesn’t change, and that “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” should be watched after “Return of the Jedi.” Spin-offs like “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and the forthcoming “Solo: A Star Wars Story” film should be watched afterward.