PARK CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin construction on I-80 west of Park City on Monday.

The project includes building a new westbound truck lane between the Jeremy Ranch and Parleys Summit interchange, installing additional wildlife fencing and building a wildlife crossing over I-80 west of Parleys Summit.

Drivers are advised to plan for nighttime work and lane restrictions Monday through Thursday, with narrowed, shifted lanes on westbound I-80. After two weeks, crews will work during daytime hours for the majority of the project, with overnight impacts as needed.

Width restrictions will also be placed on trucks traveling westbound through the project area. These restrictions are scheduled to remain in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week, through fall.