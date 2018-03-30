NORTH SALT LAKE — The city will provide dumpsters for garbage, green waste and metals during spring cleanup the first weekend in May.

Residents may bring their waste to the public works building, 642 N. 400 West, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Friday, May 4 and Saturday, May 5; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 6.

Residents must provide proof of residency with an ID or city bill.

Waste that will not be accepted includes refrigerators, appliances that contain Freon, tires, hazardous waste, paint and lacquer, automotive oil, construction debris, batteries, electronics and TVs.