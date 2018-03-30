Former NFL lineman and returned Mormon missionary Edwin Mulitalo is the new head football coach at Southern Virginia University.

“Coach Mulitalo is a great man and a great coach with strong relationships and universal respect of the players and coaching staff,” SVU President Reed N. Wilcox said in a news release. "What a great thing to have such outstanding and well-prepared coaches already in place here and ready to take the reins. We are thrilled that Coach Mulitalo is willing to become our head coach!"

Mulitalo came to Southern Virginia in 2016 as an assistant coach with the defensive line and became the defensive coordinator. He replaces Joe DuPaix, who recently left to take a job as an assistant to football coach Ken Niumatalolo at the U.S. Naval Academy.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to work with Joe at Southern Virginia and to be a part of this program," Mulitalo said in the news release. “The whole process over the last two years has been great and I’m excited to step into this new role and opportunity to impact our players.”

Mulitalo served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Idaho before playing at Ricks College and the University of Arizona. He was drafted by Baltimore in 1999 and helped the Ravens win a Super Bowl in 2000. After playing for the Detroit Lions in 2008, Mulitalo retired from the NFL. He moved his family to Samoa to coach rugby before coming to SVU.

Mulitalo now joins Niumatalolo and BYU's Kalani Sitake as one of three Polynesian-American NCAA football coaches who are also members of the LDS Church.

Jason Lamb, SVU's vice president and director of athletics, expressed appreciation for DuPaix's contributions and is excited to see Mulitalo coach going forward.

"We’re thrilled to have a coach of Ed Mulitalo's caliber who is willing and so well-prepared to take the reins of the program to lead it forward without missing a beat," Lamb said in the news release. "Ever since Ed came to our campus, he has been a force for good. His ability to connect with our student-athletes, his deep football knowledge, his love of the game, his integrity and his example as a player, father and mentor have prepared him to lead our football program into the future."