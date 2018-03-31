SYRACUSE — AARP will hold a series of driver safety courses for Davis County motorists 50 and older.

The course offers proven safety strategies to help maintain confidence behind the wheel.

The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. No credit or debit cards accepted.

The classes will be held at the following times and locations:

• Friday, April 6, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Syracuse Community Center, 1912 W. 1900 South. Call 801-614-9660 to register.

• Tuesday, April 17, and Tuesday, June 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., North Davis Activity Center, 42 S. State, Clearfield. Call 801-525-5080 to register. Lunch available for $6 if 60 or under, $3 if over 60.

• Friday, April 13, Friday, May 11, and Friday, June 8, Central Davis Senior Activity Center, 81 E. Center, Kaysville. Call 801-444-2290 to register. Lunch is available for $3.