SYRACUSE — Business access on 2000 West between Antelope Drive and 1275 South will be closed Monday through Thursday as Utah Department of Transportation crews do utility work as part of the 2000 West reconstruction project. The access will also be closed April 9 to allow crews to repave the area.

Businesses in the area may still be accessed via entrance points on Antelope Drive.

Crews are also working in the 2000 West and 300 North intersection. Night work is scheduled to take place starting on Monday and continuing until Friday. Extensive utility work on the east side of 2000 West from state Route 193 to 300 North will continue through the spring.

Those wanting to access 2000 West from the east side of the area are advised to use 300 North or S.R. 193. UDOT is asking the public to avoid using 150 North, 100 North and 75 South if possible. If motorists must use these roads, they should utilize the dirt ramps onto 2000 West and not travel down the work zone, UDOT said in a statement.

In addition, excavation operations are underway from 1275 South to Heritage Parkway on the west side of 2000 West. To accommodate this work, there will be intermittent closures at 1100 South, 1175 South and 1275 South.

No street parking is available along the east side of 2000 West from Heritage Parkway to 300 North through December.