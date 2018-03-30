MURRAY — Police believe a Murray man found shot to death in his apartment was killed by his downstairs neighbor, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his own apartment a short time later.

Murray police were called to a report of shots fired at the Birkhill Apartments, 4263 Jummer Way, about 3:15 p.m. Thursday. They arrived to find Brad Gukeisen, 59, dead just a few feet inside his doorway, officer Kenny Bass said.

Investigators spent the evening going door-to-door and interviewing possible witnesses and neighbors.

Just after 10 p.m., David Cunningham, 70, who lived in the apartment just below Gukeisen, was found dead in his residence, Bass said.

"What (detectives) determined was the resident who lives below our victim, apparently the two have some sort of a dispute, the resident went upstairs, shot and killed his upstairs neighbor, went back downstairs into his own apartment where he then shot and killed himself," he said.

What the dispute was over or how long it had been going on was unknown Friday.

"There was no report of yelling or anything of a verbal altercation between them up until the gunshot," Bass said.

According to Gukeisen's Facebook page, he had just recently moved into the apartment, possibly less than a month ago. In one of his last posts on his Facebook page, Gukeisen stated how much he liked his new living arrangements.

"I am so very happy where I live," the post states. "The people here are so respectful and kind!!"

"It's interesting in the fact you wouldn't normally see a neighborhood dispute end like this. It's tragic the way it did end. It's a shame that occurred," said Bass.