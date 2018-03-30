ST. GEORGE — D. McGarren Flack, a Dixie State University assistant professor of studio art, has been named a 2018 Visual Art Fellow for the state of Utah.

Each year, the Utah Division of Art & Museums honors two visual artists who exhibit excellence to encourage their careers. The art fellow position comes with a $10,000 reward, and artists must demonstrate professionalism in their practice through quality images and documentation.

Flack was introduced to art while fulfilling prerequisite courses for medical school. After taking drawing classes, his life’s focus changed. He started painting at Brigham Young University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in fine arts. He went on to graduate from the University of Utah’s Master of Fine Arts program. Since then, he has been painting full time.