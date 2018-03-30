Here’s a look at the news for March 30.

Utes fall in NIT Finals

Penn State powered through the University of Utah in the NIT Tournament Finals on Thursday night, winning 82-66.

Utah would have taken its first title since 1947 if the team had won the game.

“It doesn’t just happen. It’s not like flipping a switch on,” said Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak. “For us, in that case, it was all about defense.”

The Utes allowed both Penn State forward Lamar Stevens and guard Josh Reaves to shoot in double digits and above 50 percent.

“I’ve said all along that defense wins championships,” Krystkowiak said. “It’s been a long time since we’ve let a team shoot 50 percent from the field.”

New UTA document points to $50 million name change

Changing the name for the UTA could cost nearly $50 million, according to the Deseret News.

A new set of documents that the Utah Transit Authority filed to lawmakers at the end of the 2018 Legislature reveal the hefty price tag along with a warning “that a new law overhauling the transit agency could lead to drastic service cuts and the loss of up to nearly $61 million in federal funding,” the Deseret News reported.

The transit agency will also have a new three-person management team that will cost $1.2 million per year.

Gov. Gary Herbert signed a UTA bill into law last week that doesn’t address the funding issue.

"Some of the things in there I thought were quite questionable and were not what we had discussed previously," said Sen. Wayne Harper, R-Taylorsville, the sponsor of SB136. "I couldn't understand the reasoning for some of the costs."

Utah attorney helps FBI, Justice Department

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has asked U.S. Attorney for Utah John Huber to evaluate how the FBI and Justice Department handle high-profile cases, according to the Deseret News.

In a letter last year, Sessions asked Huber to figure out whether or not a new special counsel is necessary for the matter.

Sessions said Huber would have success because of his “chops as a prosecutor and to his location 2,000 miles from Washington,” according to the Deseret News.

The letter comes after the Justice Department announced it would follow Sessions’ call to see whether authority figures abused their power or not.

Russia expels 60 U.S. diplomats in a tit for tat

Russia expelled 60 U.S. diplomats Thursday in a response to the U.S. expelling Russian diplomats earlier this week, according to BBC.

More than 20 countries expelled Russian envoys earlier this week as a sign of solidarity with the U.K., who has blamed Russia for a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter, BBC reported.

Russia will expel 58 diplomats from Moscow and two more from the city of Yekaterinburg.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said U.S. Ambassador Jon Huntsman Jr. was informed of the decision. The diplomats have until April 5 to leave.

"As for the other countries, everything will also be symmetrical in terms of the number of people from their diplomatic missions who will be leaving Russia," he said.

MORE NEWS

